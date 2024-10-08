Russian FPV drone attacks a car in Zaporizhzhia: a man is killed, a woman is wounded

In Zaporizhzhia, the Russian army attacked a car with an FPV drone, killing a man and injuring a woman. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

"A 71-year-old man was killed and a 67-year-old woman was wounded as a result of the enemy attack. The pensioners were driving in a car in Prymorske village when their car was hit by an FPV drone," said Fedorov.

He added that the man died on the spot from his injuries, and the woman was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia: 21 people sought medical care, a 12-year-old child among the wounded