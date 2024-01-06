Russian Federation strikes Pokrovsk district with S-300 missiles: 11 dead, including 5 children

The Russian army struck Pokrovsk district with S-300 missiles, 11 people were killed, including 5 children. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

11 dead, including 5 children - these are the preliminary results of the strikes on Pokrovsk district. Russians hit the area with S-300 missiles, killing 11 people and wounding 8 others. The main impact was on Pokrovsk and Rivne of the Myrnohrad community - Filashkin said.

According to him, "the enemy is cynically hitting civilians, trying to bring as much grief to our land as possible.

Russian strike on Pokrovsk: six people wounded, two more may be under rubble