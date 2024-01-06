Russian Federation strikes Pokrovsk district with S-300 missiles: 11 dead, including 5 children
Kyiv • UNN
Russian missile shelling of Pokrovsk district killed 11 people, including 5 children.
The Russian army struck Pokrovsk district with S-300 missiles, 11 people were killed, including 5 children. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.
11 dead, including 5 children - these are the preliminary results of the strikes on Pokrovsk district. Russians hit the area with S-300 missiles, killing 11 people and wounding 8 others. The main impact was on Pokrovsk and Rivne of the Myrnohrad community
According to him, "the enemy is cynically hitting civilians, trying to bring as much grief to our land as possible.
