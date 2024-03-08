russian federation spreads fake about closing universities in Ukraine to send students to the front line

Fake information about the mass closure of higher education institutions in Ukraine to send students to the front is being spread in russia. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, UNN reports.

russian propagandists are actively spreading unconfirmed information that Ukraine is preparing to close universities en masse in order to send students to the front.

The enemy uses statements by Ukrainian politicians about the need to optimize the higher education system to create credibility for its fakes.

However, in reality, no mass closure of universities in Ukraine is planned. Only the possibility of merging some educational institutions is being considered, which will not lead to either expulsion of students or dismissal of teachers.

The issue of canceling the deferment of conscription for students is also not being considered.

