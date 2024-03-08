russian federation spreads fake about closing universities in Ukraine to send students to the front line

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 20003 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 67485 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 48724 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 224718 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 199682 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 179570 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 223407 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249800 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155613 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371759 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.1m/s
35%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 180351 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 67150 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 86749 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 50545 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 42851 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 21076 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 67448 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 224665 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 181326 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 199646 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 13269 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 22018 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 22471 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 43568 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 51230 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

russian federation spreads fake about closing universities in Ukraine to send students to the front line

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64341 views

rf is spreading fake news that Ukraine is planning to close universities en masse to send students to the frontline. However, in reality, no such closures are planned, and only a potential merger of some educational institutions is being considered.

russian federation spreads fake about closing universities in Ukraine to send students to the front line

Fake information about the mass closure of higher education institutions in Ukraine to send students to the front is being spread in russia. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, UNN reports.

Details

russian propagandists are actively spreading unconfirmed information that Ukraine is preparing to close universities en masse in order to send students to the front.

The enemy uses statements by Ukrainian politicians about the need to optimize the higher education system to create credibility for its fakes.

However, in reality, no mass closure of universities in Ukraine is planned. Only the possibility of merging some educational institutions is being considered, which will not lead to either expulsion of students or dismissal of teachers.

Add

The issue of canceling the deferment of conscription for students is also not being considered.

russia spreads "news" about the arrival of NATO troops in Ukraine08.03.24, 00:56 • 30972 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Ukraine
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90