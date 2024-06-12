Russian Federation reports an attack on a base with military personnel in the Belgorod region: there are dead

At least 3 Russian servicemen were killed in an attack on the Nezhegol recreation center in the Belgorod region, which was used by the Russian army as a military facility. This was reported by Astra, UNN.

Details

The base was reportedly struck at around 10 a.m. on June 9.

According to ASTRA's sources in the region's emergency services, the base in Shebekino has long been used by Russian military personnel.

At the time of the attack, there were at least 15 soldiers there, 2 of whom were rescued from the rubble. As of June 10, the bodies of 3 soldiers were found.

Radio Liberty journalist Mark Krutov published satellite images of the aftermath of the strike on the Nezhehol base on social network X.

Addendum

On June 9, Sky News reported that a Ukrainian military aircraft had hit a target on Russian territory for the first time - and that the target was a command center in the Belgorod region. It was not reported which one.