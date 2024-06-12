Russian Federation reports an attack on a base with military personnel in the Belgorod region: there are dead

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 38011 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135049 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140377 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 231458 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169179 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162399 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147092 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215797 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112849 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202541 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Popular news
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 40851 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 44267 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 36659 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104314 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 98976 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 231458 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215797 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202543 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228753 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216156 views
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 98976 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104314 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156941 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155785 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159626 views
Russian Federation reports an attack on a base with military personnel in the Belgorod region: there are dead

Russian Federation reports an attack on a base with military personnel in the Belgorod region: there are dead

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14689 views

Russian media report an attack on a base used by the Russian army as a military facility in the Belgorod region. The attack allegedly killed at least 3 Russian military personnel.

At least 3 Russian servicemen were killed in an attack on the Nezhegol recreation center in the Belgorod region, which was used by the Russian army as a military facility. This was reported by Astra, UNN.

Details

The base was reportedly struck at around 10 a.m. on June 9.

According to ASTRA's sources in the region's emergency services, the base in Shebekino has long been used by Russian military personnel.

At the time of the attack, there were at least 15 soldiers there, 2 of whom were rescued from the rubble. As of June 10, the bodies of 3 soldiers were found.

Radio Liberty journalist Mark Krutov published  satellite images of the aftermath of the strike on the Nezhehol base on social network X.

Addendum

On June 9, Sky News reported that a Ukrainian military aircraft had hit a target on Russian territory for the first time - and that the target was a command center in the Belgorod region.  It was not reported which one.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World

