Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Russian Federation opens a case against three foreign journalists for reporting from a court controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Russian Federation opens a case against three foreign journalists for reporting from a court controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13403 views

Russia has opened a criminal case against two Australian and one Romanian journalists for reporting from the Ukrainian-controlled part of Kursk region. The FSB accuses them of illegally crossing the border.

Russian law enforcement officials have opened a criminal case against two Australian journalists and a Romanian correspondent. The Russian authorities believe that they illegally crossed the border of Russia because they filmed a report in the part of the Kursk region controlled by Ukraine. This was reported by Russian media, UNN reports .

Details

We are talking about  ABC News correspondents Fletcher Young and Catherine Diss and freelancer Mircea Barbu, who works with the Romanian edition of HotNews.

All three journalists are suspected of illegally crossing the state border in the Kursk region (Article 322, paragraph 3 of the Criminal Code). 

According to Russian media estimates, since August 17, the FSB has opened such cases against 12 foreign journalists.

Among them are CNN correspondent Nick Peyton Welch, journalists from the Italian RAI TV channel Simone Trini and Stefani Battistini, and Ukrainian journalists Olesya Borovyk and Diana Butsko.  

Addendum

It is known that a report by Young and Dees from the town of Suja, which has been controlled by the Ukrainian armed forces for about a month now, was published on the website of ABC News on September 3.  

The Ukrainian flag is now flying where the Russian flag once was. In the city square, images of destroyed Ukrainian cities are pasted on the destroyed Lenin monument

- the journalists said. 

Instead, a report by a Romanian correspondent was published on the HotNews YouTube channel in late August.

Italian journalists showed a report from the court, which is under the control of the Ukrainian armed forces. moscow protests the Italian ambassador to russia16.08.24, 21:10 • 83701 view

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
australiaAustralia
romaniaRomania
ukraineUkraine

