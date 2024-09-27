Russian law enforcement officials have opened a criminal case against two Australian journalists and a Romanian correspondent. The Russian authorities believe that they illegally crossed the border of Russia because they filmed a report in the part of the Kursk region controlled by Ukraine. This was reported by Russian media, UNN reports .

Details

We are talking about ABC News correspondents Fletcher Young and Catherine Diss and freelancer Mircea Barbu, who works with the Romanian edition of HotNews.

All three journalists are suspected of illegally crossing the state border in the Kursk region (Article 322, paragraph 3 of the Criminal Code).

According to Russian media estimates, since August 17, the FSB has opened such cases against 12 foreign journalists.

Among them are CNN correspondent Nick Peyton Welch, journalists from the Italian RAI TV channel Simone Trini and Stefani Battistini, and Ukrainian journalists Olesya Borovyk and Diana Butsko.

Addendum

It is known that a report by Young and Dees from the town of Suja, which has been controlled by the Ukrainian armed forces for about a month now, was published on the website of ABC News on September 3.

The Ukrainian flag is now flying where the Russian flag once was. In the city square, images of destroyed Ukrainian cities are pasted on the destroyed Lenin monument - the journalists said.

Instead, a report by a Romanian correspondent was published on the HotNews YouTube channel in late August.

Italian journalists showed a report from the court, which is under the control of the Ukrainian armed forces. moscow protests the Italian ambassador to russia