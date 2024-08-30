Russian Federation destroyed a school in Hlukhiv, Sumy region - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Russia strikes the village of Hlukhiv in Sumy region, destroying the primary school. 183 settlements in the region are designated as being subject to evacuation to safer regions of Ukraine.
The head of the Sumy regional military administration, Volodymyr Artyukh, said that Russia had struck the village of Hlukhiv in Sumy region, destroying the school that had just started. He said this during a telethon, UNN reports.
Last night they attacked the village of Hlukhiv, namely the primary school, it was destroyed
Recall
Already 183 settlements in Sumy region have been identified as subject to evacuation. Local residents are urged to leave for safer regions of Ukraine without delay.