Russian Federation destroyed a school in Hlukhiv, Sumy region - RMA

The head of the Sumy regional military administration, Volodymyr Artyukh, said that Russia had struck the village of Hlukhiv in Sumy region, destroying the school that had just started. He said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Last night they attacked the village of Hlukhiv, namely the primary school, it was destroyed - Artyukh said.

Recall

Already 183 settlements in Sumy region have been identified as subject to evacuation. Local residents are urged to leave for safer regions of Ukraine without delay.