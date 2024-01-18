The Russian Federation said that the "Ukrainian DRG" allegedly tried to infiltrate the Bryansk region

A "Ukrainian subversive group" allegedly tried to enter the territory of Russia. This is reported by Russian Telegram channels, UNN reports.

According to Mash, a "Ukrainian DRG" consisting of about 20 people allegedly tried to enter the territory of the Russian Federation on the border with Bryansk region.

Members of the "DRG" were allegedly armed with assault rifles, machine guns and grenades and attempted to attack a truck in Zernove village, Suzemsky district.

The report states that the Russian border guards allegedly gave a rebuff and the "DRG" allegedly retreated with losses.

There is currently no official information on the incident.