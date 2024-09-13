Russian Federation attacked Ivano-Frankivsk region at night: no casualties, consequences are being eliminated - RMA

On the night of September 13, Russian troops attacked Ivano-Frankivsk region, air defense forces were sent to the region, there were no casualties. the consequences of the attack are being eliminated. This was reported by the head of the RMA Svitlana Onyshchuk, reports UNN.

That night the enemy attacked our region again. The air defense system was working. All relevant services are currently eliminating the consequences of the air attack. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries - Onyshchuk wrote on Telegram.

The head of RMA once again called on everyone to respond to air raid warnings and take care of themselves and their families.

24 out of 26 "Shaheds" shot down over Ukraine at night