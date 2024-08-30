Russian Federation announces shelling of Belgorod and air defense operation: there is information about fires and wounded

Seven people were wounded and one killed during the shelling of Russian Belgorod. This was reported by Governor Gladkov, UNN reports.

According to Gladkov, the shell allegedly hit a car, and the driver died on the spot.

"Air defense systems shot down several targets on the approach to the city.

According to preliminary information, there were direct hits to an apartment building, several commercial facilities and a car in Belgorod. In Belgorod district, 2 private houses are on fire in the village of Dubove. Firefighters have also arrived at the addresses and are starting to extinguish the fire," the governor added.

