Russian delegation arrives in the DPRK

A Russian delegation headed by Grigory Rapota, a member of the Committee on International Affairs of the Federation Council and chairman of the Russia-North Korea Parliamentary Friendship Group, arrived in Pyongyang on Monday, Yonhap reports, UNN reports.

Details

The one-sentence KCNA message, as indicated, contained no additional details.

The Russian Embassy in North Korea announced the news of the delegation's arrival via its Telegram channel, saying that they would stay in Pyongyang until Friday.

During this period, the parties will discuss issues of parliamentary cooperation and outline plans for future contacts, the statement said.

The delegation's visit comes as North Korea and Russia have expanded cooperation in a number of areas following a rare summit between their leaders in September.

On Saturday, a North Korean delegation from the border town of Rason returned home after a week-long visit to Russia's Far East.

Last week, Oleg Kozhemyako, governor of the Primorsky Krai in northeastern Russia, announced after a meeting with a DPRK delegation that passenger trains connecting Vladivostok with the DPRK will be resumed after several years of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

