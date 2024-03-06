$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 19878 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 66941 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 48451 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 224068 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 199233 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 179398 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 223280 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 249760 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155585 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371749 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+20°
3.1m/s
35%
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Russian court recognizes Kolomoisky as an "extremist" and confiscates business assets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22152 views

A Russian court has labeled Ukrainian businessman Igor Kolomoisky an "extremist" and ordered the confiscation of his business assets in Russia.

Russian court recognizes Kolomoisky as an "extremist" and confiscates business assets

A Russian court has put Ukrainian businessman Ihor Kolomoisky on the "extremist list" and ordered the confiscation of his assets. This was reported by the Russian media, UNN reports .

In Adygea, Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky and former owner of a Smolensk bank Pavel Shitov were recognized as extremists by the Prosecutor General's Office. The financiers, whose activities were banned, had a number of enterprises, a business center and a building in the center of Moscow, and almost 500 land plots in the Moscow, Vladimir, Kaliningrad and Smolensk regions. Their area exceeded 5.5 thousand hectares,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the administrative lawsuit of the Prosecutor General's Office, supported by the Adygea Prosecutor's Office, was considered by the Koshekhabla District Court of the republic in a closed session. According to sources in the supervisory agency, prosecutors found the assets of the defendants, the main ones being Igor Kolomoisky and Pavel Shitov, while overseeing the "fight against extremism.

The lawsuit filed by the Russian prosecutor's office states that the association became active in 2014 after an "unconstitutional coup in Kyiv." At the same time, the investigation claims that Kolomoisky, with the help of controlled media, "launched a large-scale anti-Russian agitation," "took over the full support" of Azov units and several battalions, and "encouraged the murders and abductions" of representatives of the self-proclaimed "LPR" and "DPR.

In addition, Shitov was allegedly appointed "responsible for the crypto assets" of a Ukrainian businessman. The prosecutor's office considered JKX Oil & Gas Limited to be a "business component of the community".

As a result, a Russian court ruled to confiscate their assets in Russia, including the fuel and energy complex company Yuzhgazenergi, which is engaged in gas production at the Koshekhabla gas condensate field. It is noted that the main owner of the company is Adygea Gas BV registered in the Netherlands and London-based Page Gas Ltd, which are owned by JKX Oil. Adygea Gas BV also owned Catering-Yug. The investigation estimated the defendants' share in these companies at 5.1 billion rubles.

Recall

The shares of JSC Lipetsk Confectionery Factory Roshen, previously owned by the fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, were transferred to the Russian Federation.

Olga Rozgon

Politics
