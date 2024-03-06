Russian court recognizes Kolomoisky as an "extremist" and confiscates business assets

A Russian court has put Ukrainian businessman Ihor Kolomoisky on the "extremist list" and ordered the confiscation of his assets. This was reported by the Russian media, UNN reports .

In Adygea, Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky and former owner of a Smolensk bank Pavel Shitov were recognized as extremists by the Prosecutor General's Office. The financiers, whose activities were banned, had a number of enterprises, a business center and a building in the center of Moscow, and almost 500 land plots in the Moscow, Vladimir, Kaliningrad and Smolensk regions. Their area exceeded 5.5 thousand hectares, - the statement said.

It is noted that the administrative lawsuit of the Prosecutor General's Office, supported by the Adygea Prosecutor's Office, was considered by the Koshekhabla District Court of the republic in a closed session. According to sources in the supervisory agency, prosecutors found the assets of the defendants, the main ones being Igor Kolomoisky and Pavel Shitov, while overseeing the "fight against extremism.

The lawsuit filed by the Russian prosecutor's office states that the association became active in 2014 after an "unconstitutional coup in Kyiv." At the same time, the investigation claims that Kolomoisky, with the help of controlled media, "launched a large-scale anti-Russian agitation," "took over the full support" of Azov units and several battalions, and "encouraged the murders and abductions" of representatives of the self-proclaimed "LPR" and "DPR.

In addition, Shitov was allegedly appointed "responsible for the crypto assets" of a Ukrainian businessman. The prosecutor's office considered JKX Oil & Gas Limited to be a "business component of the community".

As a result, a Russian court ruled to confiscate their assets in Russia, including the fuel and energy complex company Yuzhgazenergi, which is engaged in gas production at the Koshekhabla gas condensate field. It is noted that the main owner of the company is Adygea Gas BV registered in the Netherlands and London-based Page Gas Ltd, which are owned by JKX Oil. Adygea Gas BV also owned Catering-Yug. The investigation estimated the defendants' share in these companies at 5.1 billion rubles.

