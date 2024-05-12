Russia is massively involving conscripts from belgorod region in combat operations. This is reported by ATES, UNN reports.

Details

According to recent reports, the russian Armed Forces are massively involving conscripts from the belgorod region in combat operations.

The purpose of this involvement is to create the impression of massiveness on the battlefield in the face of significant personnel losses.

According to the information, conscripts were supporting units of the 9th motorized rifle regiment.

In addition to participating in offensive operations, the so-called "urgent" soldiers are also actively used to repair military equipment and equipment of defensive positions. This is due to their fearful attitude towards direct participation in combat, which leads to their involvement in safer and more technical roles on the front line.

