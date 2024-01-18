ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Russian companies leave Cyprus due to sanctions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26026 views

Russian companies are leaving Cyprus due to sanctions and moving to special administrative regions in the Russian Federation or to other countries, such as Kazakhstan.

More and more Russian companies are changing their jurisdiction to Cyprus due to the expanding sanctions. The firms are transferred to special administrative regions of the Russian Federation with a special tax regime or to neighboring countries such as Kazakhstan. This is reported by Radio Liberty, UNN writes .

Details

At least ten large Russian companies have left or are planning to leave Cyprus, which has long been the main offshore "piggy bank" for Russian business. Among them are TCS Group (the parent company of Tinkoff Bank), marketplace Ozon, retailer Fix Price, and United Medical Group (the holding company of the European Medical Center).

Some choose to re-register in Kazakhstan, the UAE, and other countries that are not on the Russian government's "unfriendly" list. Others move to Russia's Special Administrative Region (SAR) in the Kaliningrad region, which was created "to attract foreign business and investment from foreign jurisdictions.

It is noted that the main reason for the companies' withdrawal is the constant expansion of sanctions against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine. Sanctions make it difficult to conduct transactions between subsidiaries and parent holdings. Counter-sanctions from Russia, which restrict, for example, the payment of dividends, also have an additional impact.

Addendum

As for Cyprus itself, in the spring of 2023, an investigation into the Russian presence was launched, opening 29 cases against firms and individuals who helped Russian businessmen avoid sanctions. Since December, US FBI agents have been assisting in the investigation.

Recall

Following the new US sanctions against Russia, Chinese state-owned banks are tightening restrictions on financing Russian clients, including stopping providing any financial services to the Russian military.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World

