The Center for Strategic Communications said that Russian cannibals are being pardoned for killing Ukrainians, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Center, in 2022, Ilya Bialystocki, director of the children's film magazine Yeralash, was sentenced to 14 years in a maximum security prison for raping a 14-year-old teenager.

After serving only a little over a year, the Bialystok man enlisted in the war with Ukraine, where he later received a state medal and, accordingly, a pardon.

"Putin continues his bloody "yerelash" in Ukraine with the help of other well-known "faces" of a separate category of prisoners-"liberators". Namely, cannibalistic murderers, three of whom have already been released on parole," the statement reads.

In addition, according to the Center, 10 years ago, Dmytro Malyshev fried and ate the heart of a Tajik man he knew with vegetables.

Denis Goren was convicted of murdering at least 4 people. And Mykola Okobiak, together with his friends, dismembered and ate parts of the bodies of four victims.

"...there is no article "cannibalism" in the legislation of the Russian Federation. Perhaps that is why the dehumanization of Russians has already acquired a literal meaning," the Center summarized.