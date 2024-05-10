ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 79388 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106968 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149844 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153933 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250219 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174122 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165384 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148323 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225842 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113057 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 34605 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 44168 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 38269 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62505 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56545 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250219 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225842 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211899 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237647 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224460 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 79388 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56545 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62505 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112884 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113785 views
Russian "cannibals" receive pardon for killing Ukrainians - Stratcom

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29629 views

Russian cannibals convicted of murder and dismemberment were pardoned and recruited to fight against Ukraine, receiving state medals.

The Center for Strategic Communications said that Russian cannibals are being pardoned for killing Ukrainians, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Center, in 2022, Ilya Bialystocki, director of the children's film magazine Yeralash, was sentenced to 14 years in a maximum security prison for raping a 14-year-old teenager.

After serving only a little over a year, the Bialystok man enlisted in the war with Ukraine, where he later received a state medal and, accordingly, a pardon.

"Putin continues his bloody "yerelash" in Ukraine with the help of other well-known "faces" of a separate category of prisoners-"liberators". Namely, cannibalistic murderers, three of whom have already been released on parole," the statement reads.

In addition, according to the Center, 10 years ago, Dmytro Malyshev fried and ate the heart of a Tajik man he knew with vegetables.

Denis Goren was convicted of murdering at least 4 people. And Mykola Okobiak, together with his friends, dismembered and ate parts of the bodies of four victims.

"...there is no article "cannibalism" in the legislation of the Russian Federation. Perhaps that is why the dehumanization of Russians has already acquired a literal meaning," the Center summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies

