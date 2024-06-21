$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2488 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92395 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 104997 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121014 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189975 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234201 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143647 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369341 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181802 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149659 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Russian cab hit a residential building in Selidovo-Voloshin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 49114 views

A KAB hit a residential building in Selydove, and intense fighting continues in the Pokrovske sector. Ukrainian troops repelled 53 attacks by Russian troops over the day.

Russian cab hit a residential building in Selidovo-Voloshin

An active confrontation continues in the Pokrovsky direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 53 attacks by Russian troops over the past day alone, as of this morning there were 21 military clashes. This was announced by the speaker of the OSUV "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshin on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports .

In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy has used 8 strike brigades, which are both trying to storm our positions and shelling settlements. Over the past day alone, 53 enemy attacks were repelled in this direction, and as of this morning, 21 military clashes took place

Voloshin says.

According to him, 15 enemy battles are currently underway.

"Just a few hours ago, a KAB hit a residential building in the city of Selidovo. The enemy is trying to carry out active actions by all means," he adds.

Voloshin says that over the past day, 300 invaders, guns, equipment and a UAV station were destroyed.

Recall

Five people were killed and 11 others were injured, including a child, as a result of Russian shelling of settlements in the Donetsk region over the past day. The enemy launched 2,107 strikes on the region.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War
Donetsk
