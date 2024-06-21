Russian cab hit a residential building in Selidovo-Voloshin

An active confrontation continues in the Pokrovsky direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 53 attacks by Russian troops over the past day alone, as of this morning there were 21 military clashes. This was announced by the speaker of the OSUV "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshin on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports .

In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy has used 8 strike brigades, which are both trying to storm our positions and shelling settlements. Over the past day alone, 53 enemy attacks were repelled in this direction, and as of this morning, 21 military clashes took place Voloshin says.

According to him, 15 enemy battles are currently underway.

"Just a few hours ago, a KAB hit a residential building in the city of Selidovo. The enemy is trying to carry out active actions by all means," he adds.

Voloshin says that over the past day, 300 invaders, guns, equipment and a UAV station were destroyed.

Recall

Five people were killed and 11 others were injured, including a child, as a result of Russian shelling of settlements in the Donetsk region over the past day. The enemy launched 2,107 strikes on the region.