Russian attack on Ukraine: 7 people killed, 47 injured - SES

The State Emergency Service units have completed work at all locations after the massive enemy attack in the morning. The dismantling of the damaged five-story residential building in Lutsk has also been completed. In total, 7 people were killed (2 of whom died in hospital) and 47 were injured in the attack in Ukraine, including 4 children born in 2014, 2017 and 2024. - the statement said.

Rescuers reportedly extinguished 22 fires. Two people were rescued.

In total, about 740 rescuers and 176 pieces of equipment were involved in the aftermath of the shelling.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that during the most massive air attack, 201 air targets were shot down - 102 missiles and 99 attack UAVs. In total, Russia launched 127 missiles and 109 UAVs.

