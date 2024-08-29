Russian attack on Kyiv: police show the consequences

Police officers are working at the scenes of hostile attacks in three districts of the capital. Three apartments in a high-rise building in the Holosiivskyi district and two private houses in the Desnianskyi district were damaged. The consequences of the attack were shown by the Kyiv police on Facebook, reports UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, three apartments of a multi-storey building in Holosiivskyi district and two private houses in Desnianskyi district were damaged as a result of the night attack. In addition, parts of enemy UAVs were found in several places in Dniprovskyi district. They are being examined by the police explosives experts - , the police said in a statement.

According to law enforcement, there were no casualties in all cases.

Investigative teams of territorial units, explosives experts and other services of the Kyiv police continue to work on the ground.

In the capital, air defense forces shot down about a dozen enemy drones during the last two alerts. None of the UAVs reached their target.