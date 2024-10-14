Russian attack on Kharkiv region: 8 garages and a car burned down, 50 more garage boxes damaged
Kyiv • UNN
A fire broke out in the frontline village of Kivsharivka in the Kharkiv region as a result of a Russian strike. Eight garages and a car burned down, 50 garage boxes were damaged, and the total area of the fire was over 240 square meters.
"8 garages and a car burned down in Kharkiv region as a result of an air strike, the total area of the fire was more than 240 square meters, and 50 garage boxes were damaged," the statement said.
According to rescuers, it happened today in a residential neighborhood in the frontline village of Kivsharivka, Kupyansk district.
Units of the State Emergency Service and firefighters from the volunteer fire brigade of the village of Kivsharivka were involved in the liquidation.
Preliminary, there were no casualties or injuries.
