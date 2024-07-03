Russian attack on Dnipro: 34 injured, one third of them are in hospital

34 people were injured as a result of an enemy attack in Dnipro, one-third of them are in hospital, the head of the Dnipro RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

There are already 34 injured in Dnipro. One third of them are in hospital. The condition of two local doctors is assessed as serious. People mostly have shrapnel wounds and cut wounds. Bruises and fractures - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

July 4 is declared a day of mourning in Dnipro