Russian attack on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv: the fire is localized

In Kharkiv, rescuers managed to localize a fire in a construction hypermarket after a Russian strike, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

"Kharkiv. At 17:45, the fire in the construction hypermarket was localized. According to preliminary data, 2 people were killed and 24 injured as a result of the air strikes," the statement said.

According to rescuers, the fire is being extinguished.

As a result of the Russian Federation's strike on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv , the number of victims increased to 24. According to reports, more than 200 people were in the building. At least 15 people are currently unable to be reached.