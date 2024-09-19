Russian army strikes Kherson with a drone: medical worker wounded

In Kherson, today, September 19, a medical worker was injured in a Russian drone attack in the Dniprovsky district of the city. This was reported by the Kherson RMA, UNN reports.

At about 16:00, the enemy attacked Dniprovsky district of the city from a UAV. A 39-year-old man was injured as a result of the explosive drop. He received a shrapnel wound to the chest - the RMA said in a statement.

The ambulance crew took the victim to the hospital in serious condition. Doctors continue to fight for his life.

Addendum

In Kherson region , Russian troops shelled 11 settlements yesterday, hitting residential buildings, a milk tank, a car shop and a government vehicle, wounding 6 people.