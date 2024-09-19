Russian army strikes Kherson with a drone: medical worker wounded
Kyiv • UNN
A 39-year-old medical worker was wounded in Kherson as a result of a Russian drone attack. The man received a shrapnel wound to the chest and is in serious condition in the hospital.
In Kherson, today, September 19, a medical worker was injured in a Russian drone attack in the Dniprovsky district of the city. This was reported by the Kherson RMA, UNN reports.
At about 16:00, the enemy attacked Dniprovsky district of the city from a UAV. A 39-year-old man was injured as a result of the explosive drop. He received a shrapnel wound to the chest
The ambulance crew took the victim to the hospital in serious condition. Doctors continue to fight for his life.
Addendum
In Kherson region , Russian troops shelled 11 settlements yesterday, hitting residential buildings, a milk tank, a car shop and a government vehicle, wounding 6 people.