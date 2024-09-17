Russian army strikes at rescuers on their professional holiday: one killed and one wounded

On the morning of September 17, Russian troops shelled a village in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region. One rescuer was killed in the attack. Also in Kharkiv, four rescuers were injured in an enemy attack with anti-aircraft missiles. This was reported by Interior Minister Igor Klymenko, UNN reports.

This morning, the occupants shelled a village in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region. One rescuer was killed in the attack. Condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased - Klymenko wrote on Telegram.

Also today, Russians attacked Kharkiv with air bombs. So far, four rescuers have been reported injured - they were extinguishing a fire in a forest belt at the time of the attack. Three of the workers are in serious condition.

The victims are now being provided with all the necessary assistance, Klymenko said.

In Kharkiv 6 people have been reported injured in a hostile strike by the KAB, including 4 rescuers