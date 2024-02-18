Russian army shells Nikopol district in the morning: one wounded

On Sunday morning, Russian troops shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region. The enemy attacks have already resulted in one casualty, said the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

Russians have been shelling Nikopol district since the morning. About a dozen artillery shells were fired at the community of Myrovka. Unfortunately, there is a casualty - Lysak wrote on social media.

According to him, a 56-year-old man was injured. He has a shrapnel wound to the head and a fractured forearm. Doctors assess his condition as moderate, Lysak said.

On the night of February 18, the Russian army shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region with heavy artillery. Nikopol and Myrovska communities were hit. There were no casualties.