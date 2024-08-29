Russian army shells Kostyantynivka: one person killed, six others wounded

At least 1 person was killed and 6 wounded as a result of enemy shelling of Kostyantynivka. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

"The city came under artillery fire again this afternoon. The Russians hit residential buildings: 5 multi-storey buildings, 1 private house, a gas pipeline, a power line and a car were damaged," noted the RMA head.

According to him, Kostyantynivka is one of the most affected towns in Donetsk region, and the enemy shells it almost every day.

"I urge everyone to evacuate! Evacuation saves lives!" - Mr. Filashkin summarized.

Donetsk region: 5 residents, including a teenager, killed by Russian shelling over 24 hours