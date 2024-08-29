Donetsk region: 5 residents, including a teenager, killed by Russian shelling over 24 hours

Yesterday, August 28, Russian troops attacked 12 settlements in Donetsk region. Five local residents, including a child, were killed in the enemy shelling, and six others were injured. UNN reports this with reference to the police of the region.

Law enforcers documented 2,195 hostile attacks along the frontline and in the residential sector over the last day.

70 civilian objects were destroyed - 36 residential buildings, a shop, non-residential premises and cars.

The occupants dropped a KAB bomb with a UMPK module on Izmailivka , destroying a private house. Four people were killed, including a 17-year-old boy, and the bodies of the family were unblocked from the rubble.

Russian troops shelled Lisivka with artillery, killing a civilian.

In Chasovyi Yar , a drone strike wounded two civilians and damaged a private house.

Kostyantynivka was shelled by the enemy with artillery, a man was injured, three apartment buildings, a shop and two cars were damaged.

There is a wounded person in Shcherbynivka, two private houses were destroyed.

In Nykonorivka, two civilians were wounded by shelling and three private houses were damaged.

Russia struck Myrnohrad with a FAB-500 bomb with an UMPK module, destroying 20 private houses and non-residential buildings.