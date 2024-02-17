Russian army shells Kherson, leaves one dead and two wounded - RMA

Kherson suffered another attack by Russian troops today, killing one man and wounding two others, the head of the Kherson regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Saturday, UNN writes.

the Russian army shelled Kherson. Three citizens were injured. A man sustained injuries incompatible with life. The deceased was approximately 45 years old - Prokudin wrote on social media.

A 49-year-old woman sustained light injuries. She has an explosive injury and a leg wound, he said.

According to him, a 36-year-old man was also taken to the hospital. Doctors assess his condition as moderate.

The victims are being provided with the necessary medical care, Prokudin noted.

According to detailed information, as reported by the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko, a 49-year-old man died as a result of enemy fire. "He received life-threatening injuries. At the time of the attack by the Russians, the deceased was on the street," Mrochko said in Telegram.

russia shells Kherson region, wounds 2 people