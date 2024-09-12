Russian army shells Donetsk region: 81-year-old woman killed, six wounded
Kyiv • UNN
An 81-year-old woman died and 6 people were wounded in the shelling of Donetsk region. 13 houses, power lines, a gas pipeline and a car were damaged in Krasnoyarske and Kostyantynivka.
In the Donetsk region, Russian troops shelled the village of Krasnoyarske and the town of Kostyantynivka today. An 81-year-old woman died as a result of enemy attacks, and 6 more people were wounded. This was reported on Thursday by the head of the RMA Vadim Filashkin, reports UNN.
“1 person was killed and 6 wounded as a result of today's shelling in Donetsk region,” Filashkin wrote on Telegram.
One of the shells hit a private house in Krasnoyarske of the Dobropil community, killing an 81-year-old woman and injuring four members of her family aged 21 to 58.
In the village, 6 houses and a power line were damaged as a result of a Russian strike.
Two people were also wounded in Kostyantynivka, where 7 houses, a power line, a gas pipeline and a car were damaged.
Pension Fund suspends operations in Kostiantynivka due to security situation12.09.24, 12:32 • 16299 views