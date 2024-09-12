Russian army shells Donetsk region: 81-year-old woman killed, six wounded

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115240 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117753 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 191904 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150055 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150919 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142074 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195088 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112345 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184222 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104977 views

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 48754 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 75462 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 71802 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 45801 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 52468 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 191904 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195088 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184222 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211184 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199527 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148364 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147736 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151933 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142942 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159431 views
Russian army shells Donetsk region: 81-year-old woman killed, six wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14807 views

An 81-year-old woman died and 6 people were wounded in the shelling of Donetsk region. 13 houses, power lines, a gas pipeline and a car were damaged in Krasnoyarske and Kostyantynivka.

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops shelled the village of Krasnoyarske and the town of Kostyantynivka today. An 81-year-old woman died as a result of enemy attacks, and 6 more people were wounded. This was reported on Thursday by the head of the RMA Vadim Filashkin, reports UNN

“1 person was killed and 6 wounded as a result of today's shelling in Donetsk region,” Filashkin wrote on Telegram. 

One of the shells hit a private house in Krasnoyarske of the Dobropil community, killing an 81-year-old woman and injuring four members of her family aged 21 to 58.

In the village, 6 houses and a power line were damaged as a result of a Russian strike.

Two people were also wounded in Kostyantynivka, where 7 houses, a power line, a gas pipeline and a car were damaged.

Pension Fund suspends operations in Kostiantynivka due to security situation12.09.24, 12:32 • 16299 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

