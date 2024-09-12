Pension Fund suspends operations in Kostiantynivka due to security situation

In Donetsk Oblast, the Pension Fund service center in Konstantinovka is temporarily suspending its operations due to the deteriorating security situation. Residents can receive services in other centers of the region. This was announced on Thursday by the head of the RMA Vadim Filashkin, reports UNN.

Due to the deteriorating security situation and the evacuation of employees to safer regions of Ukraine, the Pension Fund's service center in Konstantinovka temporarily suspends customer service - Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, residents of Kostyantynivka can receive services at any of the service centers that continue to operate in the region:

- 21 Pivdenna St., Kramatorsk;

- Druzhkivka, 40 Yaroslav Mudryi Street;

- 3 Soborna Square, Sloviansk;

- Liman, 46, Nezalezhnosti Street;

- Dobropillya, 2 Shevchenko Ave. and 3 Molodizhnyi Ave;

- Oleksandrivka, 5 Samarska Street.

You can also receive services remotely:

- through the web portal or the Pension Fund mobile application;

- via the hotline: 0800400870, 0800406360, 0800406370;

- through a hotline for military personnel and some other categories of citizens: 0800404670.

Russians killed 6 residents of Donetsk region in 24 hours, 13 wounded