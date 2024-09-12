ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Actual
Pension Fund suspends operations in Kostiantynivka due to security situation

Pension Fund suspends operations in Kostiantynivka due to security situation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16299 views

The Pension Fund's service center in Kostyantynivka is temporarily suspending services due to the evacuation of employees. Residents can receive services in other centers in the region or remotely through the web portal, mobile application and hotlines.

In Donetsk Oblast, the Pension Fund service center in Konstantinovka is temporarily suspending its operations due to the deteriorating security situation. Residents can receive services in other centers of the region. This was announced on Thursday by the head of the RMA Vadim Filashkin, reports UNN

Due to the deteriorating security situation and the evacuation of employees to safer regions of Ukraine, the Pension Fund's service center in Konstantinovka temporarily suspends customer service

- Filashkin wrote on Telegram. 

According to him, residents of Kostyantynivka can receive services at any of the service centers that continue to operate in the region:

- 21 Pivdenna St., Kramatorsk;

- Druzhkivka, 40 Yaroslav Mudryi Street;

- 3 Soborna Square, Sloviansk;

- Liman, 46, Nezalezhnosti Street;

- Dobropillya, 2 Shevchenko Ave. and 3 Molodizhnyi Ave;

- Oleksandrivka, 5 Samarska Street.

You can also receive services remotely:

- through the web portal or the Pension Fund mobile application;

- via the hotline: 0800400870, 0800406360, 0800406370;

- through a hotline for military personnel and some other categories of citizens: 0800404670.

Russians killed 6 residents of Donetsk region in 24 hours, 13 wounded

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar

