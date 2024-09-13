Russian army shelled 11 settlements in Donetsk region overnight: 42 civilian objects damaged

Russian troops fired 20 times at settlements in Donetsk region yesterday, September 12. In particular, the Russians attacked Pokrovsk and Krasnoyarsk with FAB-250 bombs, as well as representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Viroliubivka. UNN reports this with reference to the head of the RMA Vadim Filashkin and the regional police.

“In just one day, Russians fired 20 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. 1178 people, including 198 children, were evacuated from the front line,” said the RMA head.

The regional police said that 11 settlements were affected by enemy fire: the cities of Hirnyk, Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Toretsk, the villages of Kurakhivka, Shevchenko, Brusivka, Viroliubivka, Krasnoyarske, and Sukha Balka.

Russian attacks claim 4 more lives, 10 wounded in Donetsk region

Forty-two civilian objects were damaged, including 26 residential buildings, outbuildings, cars, and critical infrastructure.

The occupiers dropped two FAB-250 bombs with an UMPK module on Krasnoyarske , killing a civilian and injuring four others. Four private houses were destroyed.

The enemy shelled Viroliubivka with artillery, killing three representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross and wounding two others. Three vehicles of the humanitarian mission were damaged.

Two civilians were injured in the shelling of Kostyantynivka, 14 private houses and critical infrastructure were damaged.

A child was wounded in Sukha Balka.

One person was wounded in Kurakhove, three apartment buildings were damaged.

Russians hit Pokrovsk with two FAB-250 bombs with an UMPK module, damaging a critical infrastructure facility, a civilian car, and a non-residential building. In Hirnyk , an apartment building and three private houses were damaged as a result of hostile attacks.

Three ICRC workers killed in Donetsk region by Russian shelling - Lubinets appeals to the Red Cross