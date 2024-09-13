Russian army shelled 11 settlements in Donetsk region overnight: 42 civilian objects damaged

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Russian army shelled 11 settlements in Donetsk region overnight: 42 civilian objects damaged

The Russian army attacked Donetsk region 20 times, damaging 42 civilian objects. 4 civilians were killed, including 3 Red Cross representatives, and 10 people were wounded, including a child.

Russian troops fired 20 times at settlements in Donetsk region yesterday, September 12. In particular, the Russians attacked Pokrovsk and Krasnoyarsk with FAB-250 bombs, as well as representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Viroliubivka. UNN reports this with reference to the head of the RMA Vadim Filashkin and the regional police. 

“In just one day, Russians fired 20 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. 1178 people, including 198 children, were evacuated from the front line,” said the RMA head.

The regional police said that 11 settlements were affected by enemy fire: the cities of Hirnyk, Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Toretsk, the villages of Kurakhivka, Shevchenko, Brusivka, Viroliubivka, Krasnoyarske, and Sukha Balka.

Russian attacks claim 4 more lives, 10 wounded in Donetsk region13.09.24, 09:28 • 26690 views

Forty-two civilian objects were damaged, including 26 residential buildings, outbuildings, cars, and critical infrastructure.

  • The occupiers dropped two FAB-250 bombs with an UMPK module on Krasnoyarske , killing a civilian and injuring four others. Four private houses were destroyed.
  • The enemy shelled Viroliubivka with artillery, killing three representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross and wounding two others. Three vehicles of the humanitarian mission were damaged.
  • Two civilians were injured in the shelling of Kostyantynivka, 14 private houses and critical infrastructure were damaged.
  • A child was wounded in Sukha Balka.
  • One person was wounded in Kurakhove, three apartment buildings were damaged.
  • Russians hit Pokrovsk with two FAB-250 bombs with an UMPK module, damaging a critical infrastructure facility, a civilian car, and a non-residential building. In Hirnyk , an apartment building and three private houses were damaged as a result of hostile attacks.

Three ICRC workers killed in Donetsk region by Russian shelling - Lubinets appeals to the Red Cross12.09.24, 15:02 • 14105 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

