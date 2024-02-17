Russian army continues targeting residential areas of Kherson: number of wounded increased to three

The occupants have been targeting residential areas of Kherson all day. According to Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson MVA, the number of wounded has increased to three, UNN reports.

"Today, Russians have been targeting residential areas of Kherson all day. As of this hour, we already have one dead and three wounded," said the head of the MBA.

In addition, Mrochko showed on video the consequences of enemy shelling of the central part of the city.

Previously

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Kherson suffered another attack by Russian troops today, one man was killed and two people were wounded.