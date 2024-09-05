Russian army attacks two medical institutions in the center of Kherson, two medical workers injured

Russian troops shelled two medical institutions in the center of Kherson today, two medical workers were slightly injured by glass, the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.

According to him, the buildings were damaged as a result of the "arrivals". In particular, roofs and walls were damaged, and windows were smashed.

