Russian army attacks Kherson region with drones: there are victims

Occupation forces continue to attack civilians in Kherson region with drones. A resident of Beryslav was injured as a result of drone explosives. A woman in Stanislav was also attacked by a UAV. This was reported on Saturday in the Kherson RMA, reports UNN.

A resident of Beryslav was injured when an explosive was dropped from a UAV. The man, 48, sustained blast trauma, ear, neck and forearm injuries. The victim is currently in hospital.

A 57-year-old woman in Stanislav was attacked by an enemy drone. At the time of the attack, she was in a store. The victim sustained blast and craniocerebral injuries, as well as contusion.

The doctors treated the woman on the spot and she refused to be hospitalized.

Addendum

Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson MVA, also reported that a 55-year-old man was injured in the Dnipro district of the city as a result of hostile shelling. He was in a car during the shelling.

The man sustained explosive and open craniocerebral injuries, brain contusion, and shrapnel wounds.

Doctors are currently fighting for the wounded man's life.

