47-year-old man wounded during shelling of Kherson suburb

In Antonivka, Kherson region, a 47-year-old man was wounded as a result of shelling by Russian troops, the head of the MVA Roman Mrochko said on Saturday, UNN reports .

A 47-year-old man turned to doctors. He came under enemy fire in Antonivka and sustained a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wound - Mrochko wrote on Telegram.

According to him, doctors are currently examining the victim.

Earlier it was reported that on September 13, Russian troops shelled several settlements in Kherson region. An educational institution, a hospital, residential buildings and cars were damaged. One person was killed and seven were injured.