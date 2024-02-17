Russian Army Attacks Kherson Region: Three Local Residents Wounded

In the Kherson region, three local residents were injured in the Russian shelling of Bilozerka, UNN reports, citing the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

A 55-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man were hospitalized by ambulance. They suffered from explosive injuries, contusions and shrapnel wounds to their limbs.

Another man, 22 years old, received medical aid on the spot. He received an explosive injury, wounds to his face and arm.

Russian army continues targeting residential areas of Kherson: number of wounded increased to three