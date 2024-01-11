Russia summons Moldova's ambassador and claims "unfriendly actions"

On January 10, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the Moldovan ambassador to protest against the alleged "unfriendly actions". This is stated in a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Moldovan Ambassador Lilian Darii was summoned to the Foreign Ministry because of "unfriendly actions.

Russia considers the persecution of Russian and Russian-language media, discrimination against Russian citizens entering Moldova, and aggressive anti-Russian statements to be "unfriendly actions.

Russia also informed the Moldovan diplomat that a number of Moldovan officials were banned from entering the territory of the Russian Federation. It did not specify who exactly.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the aggressor country expressed concern over the media reports that NATO instructors are allegedly going to be deployed in Moldova to train Ukrainian defenders.

It was pointed out that such support is unacceptable, as it leads to the erosion of Moldova's neutral status and its direct involvement in hostilities on the side of Kyiv the statement said.

Moldovan President reacts to new massive missile strikes by Russia