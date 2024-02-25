russia sometimes breaks through in Robotyn, but it's a one-way street - DeepState

The occupiers are trying to break through in Robotyn, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces are eliminating the enemy. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Details

In Zaporizhzhia, russian forces sometimes record a breakthrough in Robotyn, but this always leads to unsuccessful attempts.

According to information, russia is trying to gain a foothold in the village without a fight. However, the consequences of such actions are obvious - the Defense Forces liquidate or capture the occupiers.

