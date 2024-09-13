Russia should immediately stop UAV incidents in Romania and attacks on ships in the Black Sea - the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country
Kyiv • UNN
The Romanian Foreign Minister discussed the situation in the Black Sea with the US Secretary of State. She called on Russia to stop violating Romanian airspace and attacking commercial vessels.
Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu had a phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinkin to discuss support for Ukraine and the security situation in the Black Sea. Odobescu reported this on the social network X, UNN reports .
A very good conversation with my American colleague, Anthony Blinken, about our support for Ukraine and the evolving security situation in the Black Sea. The incidents with drones violating Romanian airspace are serious. russia must immediately stop such actions, as well as attacks on commercial vessels
Recall
A group of Russian strike UAVs violated Romanian airspace
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reports an enemy missile attack on a civilian ship carrying wheat for Egypt in the Black Sea, calling on the world to respond.