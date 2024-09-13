Russia should immediately stop UAV incidents in Romania and attacks on ships in the Black Sea - the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country

Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu had a phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinkin to discuss support for Ukraine and the security situation in the Black Sea. Odobescu reported this on the social network X, UNN reports .

A very good conversation with my American colleague, Anthony Blinken, about our support for Ukraine and the evolving security situation in the Black Sea. The incidents with drones violating Romanian airspace are serious. russia must immediately stop such actions, as well as attacks on commercial vessels - Luminita Odobescu wrote .

