Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115207 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117721 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 191856 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150028 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150911 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142072 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195073 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112345 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184210 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104974 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Russia should immediately stop UAV incidents in Romania and attacks on ships in the Black Sea - the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country

Russia should immediately stop UAV incidents in Romania and attacks on ships in the Black Sea - the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19001 views

The Romanian Foreign Minister discussed the situation in the Black Sea with the US Secretary of State. She called on Russia to stop violating Romanian airspace and attacking commercial vessels.

Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu had a phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinkin to discuss support for Ukraine and the security situation in the Black Sea. Odobescu reported this on the social network X, UNN reports

A very good conversation with my American colleague, Anthony Blinken, about our support for Ukraine and the evolving security situation in the Black Sea. The incidents with drones violating Romanian airspace are serious. russia must immediately stop such actions, as well as attacks on commercial vessels

- Luminita Odobescu wrote . 

Recall  

A group of Russian strike UAVs violated Romanian airspace 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reports an enemy missile attack on a civilian ship carrying wheat for Egypt in the Black Sea, calling on the world to respond. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World

