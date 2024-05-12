russia shells village in Dnipropetrovs'k region, no casualties

In the Dnipropetrovs'k region, the russian army shelled a village in the Chervonohryhorivska community late yesterday. There were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

Details

Yesterday evening, the enemy fired again at Dnipropetrovs'k region. The artillery strike was aimed at a village in Chervonohryhorivka community.

Fortunately, civilian casualties and material damage were avoided.