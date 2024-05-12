russia shells village in Dnipropetrovs'k region, no casualties
Kyiv • UNN
The enemy army shelled a village in Dnipropetrovs'k region, there were no casualties or damage.
In the Dnipropetrovs'k region, the russian army shelled a village in the Chervonohryhorivska community late yesterday. There were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.
Details
Yesterday evening, the enemy fired again at Dnipropetrovs'k region. The artillery strike was aimed at a village in Chervonohryhorivka community.
Fortunately, civilian casualties and material damage were avoided.
There were no attacks in the area at night. It was calm in the rest of the region as well