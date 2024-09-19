Russia prepared a coup in Armenia and trained militants for it

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 110019 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 113898 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 184737 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 146726 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148541 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141053 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 191067 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112249 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 180681 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104922 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 55223 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 45430 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 73206 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 46776 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 42713 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 184737 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 191067 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 180681 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 207792 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 196366 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146542 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146051 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150423 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141528 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158141 views
Actual
Russia prepared a coup in Armenia and trained militants for it

Russia prepared a coup in Armenia and trained militants for it

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14881 views

Armenia's National Security Service has uncovered a group recruiting mercenaries for an armed coup. Three people have already been detained

Armenia's National Security Service has prevented an attempted armed coup d'état in the country, reports the republic's Investigative Committee, writes UNN.

According to Yerevan, investigators have uncovered a group of five Armenian citizens, two natives of Nagorno-Karabakh and several unidentified individuals who have been recruiting Armenians into the mercenary Russian "Armenian Battalion" ("ArBat") since the beginning of the year.

The fighters were promised a monthly salary of 220,000 rubles and military training at a certain base of the ArBat battalion. The mercenaries were taken to Rostov-on-Don and tested for ideological loyalty, including through polygraphs. It was assumed that after that they would return to Armenia and launch an armed coup.

Armenia states that some of the mercenaries refused to participate in the operation, while others did not have time to complete the plan.

Three members of the plot have now been detained, and four more are wanted. One of the participants in the plot is the commander of the Karabakh volunteer battalion "Black Panthers" and veteran of the war for Nagorno-Karabakh, Serob Gasparyan, he has been detained, writes Pastinfo. Gasparyan is in opposition to the Armenian government and insisted on a peaceful settlement of the situation with Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Armenian Battalion" - a unit that began to be formed in September 2022 and finally formed in 2023. It is now part of the so-called "Pyatnashka" International Brigade, subordinate to the pseudo PMC "Redut", which in turn is controlled by the Russian Ministry of Defense. "Pyatnashka" has been fighting on the side of the ‘DNR’ since 2014.

In 2023, the "Armenian Battalion" was headed by a former mercenary of the PMC "Wagner", a native of Karabakh Hayk Gasparyan, writes the Russian edition of "Important Stories". Gasparyan got in the PMC from a high-security colony, where he served a seven-year sentence for armed robbery, and in January 2023 received a medal personally from the hands of Vladimir Putin.

Following the Armenian IC statements, he accused the republic's authorities of "leading the country to ruin and collapse" and stated that his battalion would only come to Armenia if "the Armenian people themselves appeal for help from an external enemy".

Until 2024, the "Armenian Battalion" did not manifest itself in any way and acted only as reinforcements, its command said. Since this summer, the formation has probably been involved in attempts to repel the AFU offensive in the Kursk region.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World

Contact us about advertising