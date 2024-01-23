Russia launches massive missile attack on Ukraine - Air Force

On the morning of Tuesday, January 23, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine. Tu-95MS bombers launched cruise missiles, crossed the border at around 6 a.m., and air raids were sounded across the country. According to the Air Force, the first groups of missiles flew over Sumy region in a westerly direction through Poltava, Cherkasy and Vinnytsia regions, UNN reports .

Usually, during such Russian strikes in the last month, missiles are also launched from Tu-22M3 bombers and aerial ballistic "Daggers" from Mig-31.

A group of Tu-22M3s took off after 6 a.m.

Before the cruise missiles were launched, at about 5 o'clock in the morning, Russia struck with ballistic missiles at Kharkiv, and there were a series of explosions.

According to the mayor of Kharkiv, there is destruction of civilian infrastructure and a residential building.

