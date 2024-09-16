Russia launches air strike on Konotop with Shahed drones

Tonight, on September 16, Russian troops launched an air strike on the city of Konotop in Sumy region, using Shahed drones. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

All necessary services are working at the scene. The consequences of the enemy attack are currently being clarified.

Sumy RMA urges residents of the region to take care of themselves and their loved ones and not to ignore air raid alarms.

Russia fired 66 times in Sumy region over 24 hours