In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 19246 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 64354 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 47132 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 221065 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 197140 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 178751 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 222892 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 249658 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155491 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371717 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

russia is trying to control Moldova through energy blackmail and coup attempts - Sandu

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24841 views

russia is trying to destabilize Moldova through energy blackmail, coup attempts, disinformation campaigns, cyberattacks, election interference and sponsorship of protests, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said during a joint press conference with Macron in France.

russia is trying to control Moldova through energy blackmail and coup attempts - Sandu

russia has renewed its attempts to destabilize the situation in Moldova, and if putin is not stopped in Ukraine, he will go further. This was stated by Moldovan President Maia Sandu at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on the occasion of the signing of an agreement on defense cooperation between Moldova and France, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

The publication notes that Maya Sandu's visit to Paris to sign a defense agreement and an economic roadmapcomes amid fears of increased destabilization efforts by russia.

If the aggressor is not stopped, he will continue to advance, and the front line will move closer. Closer to us. Closer to you. That is why Europe must present a united front

- Sandu said.

She added that russia is planning attempts to interfere in the elections in Moldova and did not rule out a coup attempt.

moscow's regime seeks to control my country through energy blackmail, sponsoring protests, disinformation campaigns, cyberattacks, interference in our elections, infusion of dirty money and even an attempted coup d'etat

- Sandu said.

According to the French Defense Ministry, the defense agreement with France establishes a legal framework for future exercises, regular dialogue, and intelligence sharing. Also as part of the agreement, a French defense mission will open in the Moldovan capital this summer to help assess needs, and negotiations have already begun on possible arms contracts.

President Emmanuel Macron saidthat the agreement marks France's determination to defend and assist Moldova.

Moldova Decides to Suspend Participation in the Treaty on Arms Reduction in Europe06.03.24, 22:39 • 33102 views

News of the World
