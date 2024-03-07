russia is trying to control Moldova through energy blackmail and coup attempts - Sandu

russia has renewed its attempts to destabilize the situation in Moldova, and if putin is not stopped in Ukraine, he will go further. This was stated by Moldovan President Maia Sandu at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on the occasion of the signing of an agreement on defense cooperation between Moldova and France, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

The publication notes that Maya Sandu's visit to Paris to sign a defense agreement and an economic roadmapcomes amid fears of increased destabilization efforts by russia.

If the aggressor is not stopped, he will continue to advance, and the front line will move closer. Closer to us. Closer to you. That is why Europe must present a united front - Sandu said.

She added that russia is planning attempts to interfere in the elections in Moldova and did not rule out a coup attempt.

moscow's regime seeks to control my country through energy blackmail, sponsoring protests, disinformation campaigns, cyberattacks, interference in our elections, infusion of dirty money and even an attempted coup d'etat - Sandu said.

Add

According to the French Defense Ministry, the defense agreement with France establishes a legal framework for future exercises, regular dialogue, and intelligence sharing. Also as part of the agreement, a French defense mission will open in the Moldovan capital this summer to help assess needs, and negotiations have already begun on possible arms contracts.

President Emmanuel Macron saidthat the agreement marks France's determination to defend and assist Moldova.

Moldova Decides to Suspend Participation in the Treaty on Arms Reduction in Europe