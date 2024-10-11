Russia is planning a new movie about Stirlitz: the scout will be sent to Argentina
A new series about Stirlitz based on the novels by Yulian Semenov has been announced in Russia. It will take place in Spain and Argentina after the Second World War, and filming may start in the summer of 2025.
Russia announces the resumption of the Stirlitz series. Filming may begin in the summer of 2025. The series is based on a series of novels by Yulian Semenov, set after the end of World War II.
It will be a very modern, necessary and interesting series for young people
The script of the new series will reportedly be based on Julian Semenov's novels about Stirlitz: “Expansion 1”, ‘Expansion 2’, ‘Expansion 3’. They take place after the end of World War II, in Spain and Argentina. The name of the lead actor is unknown.
In Soviet times, Seventeen Moments of Spring, a 12-episode TV movie about the scout Stirlitz, was directed by Tetiana Lioznova.
The script was written by Semenov based on his novel of the same name. Vyacheslav Tikhonov played Lioznova Stirlitz in the film.
