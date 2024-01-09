Russia holds thousands of Ukrainian civilians in colonies and detention centers without trial - BBC

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 101350 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112195 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 142290 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139173 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177153 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172005 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284141 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178255 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167260 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148860 views

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 48527 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 37875 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 70670 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 40344 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 59845 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 101350 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284141 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251479 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236572 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261788 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 59845 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 142290 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107213 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107184 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123266 views
Russia holds thousands of Ukrainian civilians in colonies and detention centers without trial - BBC

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32596 views

Russia holds thousands of Ukrainian civilians in colonies and detention centers without trial. Their detention is often not officially recorded and is not accompanied by a trial.

Thousands of Ukrainian civilians are being held in colonies and pre-trial detention centers in Russia, as well as in the territories occupied by Russia. They were detained during filtration or right on the streets with the wording "for opposing the AFU" and were closed in detention centers and colonies without charges, investigations, trials, or release. This is stated in the investigation of the Russian service of the BBC, reports UNN.

Details

The newspaper writes that it is impossible to find the detained Ukrainians in an official way, and there are no mechanisms for their release, unlike prisoners of war.

Civilians are the most vulnerable group of people during a war, especially one that one side continues to call a "special military operation." This is how Russia justifies the detention of civilian Ukrainians - as if they were opposing the AFO

the investigation says.

According to Russian law, a person can be detained for only 48 hours before a court decision and in accordance with the established procedure. In the summer of 2023, this period was increased to 30 days for detentions under martial law.

However, the time, place and grounds for the "detention" of Ukrainians are often not formally recorded anywhere, no criminal or administrative cases are opened, and no investigation is conducted. The person simply disappears. And it is very difficult to even find them in this system, let alone get them out of it.

The journalists also told the story of several Ukrainian residents captured by the Russian occupiers. Subsequently, these Ukrainians were sent to Russian detention centers or to the occupied Crimea. At the same time, lawyers and relatives are not allowed to visit the colonies, even if they managed to find out where the person is being held.

Fraudsters start using prisoner of war exchange for profit - Coordination Center06.01.24, 13:12 • 39101 view

According to the latest data, more than 140 Ukrainian civilians have returned home as part of prisoner exchanges between Ukraine and Russia, Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said. A number of Ukrainian citizens were released by the Russians without explanation. Some of those released later reported being tortured by the Russian military or detention center staff.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society

Contact us about advertising