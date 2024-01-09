Russia holds thousands of Ukrainian civilians in colonies and detention centers without trial - BBC

Thousands of Ukrainian civilians are being held in colonies and pre-trial detention centers in Russia, as well as in the territories occupied by Russia. They were detained during filtration or right on the streets with the wording "for opposing the AFU" and were closed in detention centers and colonies without charges, investigations, trials, or release. This is stated in the investigation of the Russian service of the BBC, reports UNN.

Details

The newspaper writes that it is impossible to find the detained Ukrainians in an official way, and there are no mechanisms for their release, unlike prisoners of war.

Civilians are the most vulnerable group of people during a war, especially one that one side continues to call a "special military operation." This is how Russia justifies the detention of civilian Ukrainians - as if they were opposing the AFO the investigation says.

According to Russian law, a person can be detained for only 48 hours before a court decision and in accordance with the established procedure. In the summer of 2023, this period was increased to 30 days for detentions under martial law.

However, the time, place and grounds for the "detention" of Ukrainians are often not formally recorded anywhere, no criminal or administrative cases are opened, and no investigation is conducted. The person simply disappears. And it is very difficult to even find them in this system, let alone get them out of it.

The journalists also told the story of several Ukrainian residents captured by the Russian occupiers. Subsequently, these Ukrainians were sent to Russian detention centers or to the occupied Crimea. At the same time, lawyers and relatives are not allowed to visit the colonies, even if they managed to find out where the person is being held.

Fraudsters start using prisoner of war exchange for profit - Coordination Center

According to the latest data, more than 140 Ukrainian civilians have returned home as part of prisoner exchanges between Ukraine and Russia, Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said. A number of Ukrainian citizens were released by the Russians without explanation. Some of those released later reported being tortured by the Russian military or detention center staff.