What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Russia has formed the most aggressive alliance possible: Podolyak on global politics

Kyiv

Mykhailo Podoliak warns that Russia, leading an aggressive alliance, will escalate conflicts around the world if it does not lose the war.

Russia has already formed the most aggressive alliance, and if Russia does not lose the war, it will  intensify its aggression, endlessly provoking, paying for and starting conflicts. This was stated by Mykhailo Podolyak, Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office, UNN reports.

"Let me repeat, if someone has not yet realized the fundamental transformations taking place in global politics... Russia has already formed the most aggressive alliance. Someone belongs to it openly, someone - secretly, participating in the financing of certain programs or in non-military actions. russia has indicated its interest and pulled into the alliance countries that are ready right now to shed blood on a large scale and demonstratively: to fight, kill, capture, destroy," Podolyak wrote on Telegram.

He noted that these countries primarily invest in military production, accumulate military equipment, and form significant mobilization reserves, turning their societies into disenfranchised military camps.

"So what happens next if Russia does not lose? First of all, the alliance will definitely not disintegrate voluntarily. On the contrary, it will intensify its aggression and raise the stakes, endlessly provoking, paying for and starting conflicts. The "democracies" that have tasted blood will want more blood, more victims, more panic. And this means that the war will be scaled up in any case..." Podoliak believes.

READ MORE: Secret deals with Russia help North Korea finance its nuclear program - Bloomberg

According to him, secondly, other unstable and authoritarian regimes will join the alliance, which is rewriting international rules with missile attacks and cynically legalizing the right to large-scale genocide of citizens of another country, and will want to "legalize" their right to devour democracies and other countries.

"Third, there will be no global stability, no rules, no guaranteed rights, no freedoms, no security. There will be a constant expectation of war, participation in the war, revision of national budgets, deterioration of the quality of life..." Podoliak wrote.

READ MORE: North Korea threatens to strike in response to any provocation by South Korea

He emphasized that it will not be possible to simply wait out this period of "military turbulence" and return to normal life.

"It is understandable that we want to just wait out this period of 'military turbulence' and return to normal life. But it will not work. There is no way. We still have to make decisions. Either to invest in security now or to fight tomorrow in a much larger theater of war..." Podolyak said.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics

