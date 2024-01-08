Russia has formed the most aggressive alliance possible: Podolyak on global politics

Russia has already formed the most aggressive alliance, and if Russia does not lose the war, it will intensify its aggression, endlessly provoking, paying for and starting conflicts. This was stated by Mykhailo Podolyak, Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office, UNN reports.

"Let me repeat, if someone has not yet realized the fundamental transformations taking place in global politics... Russia has already formed the most aggressive alliance. Someone belongs to it openly, someone - secretly, participating in the financing of certain programs or in non-military actions. russia has indicated its interest and pulled into the alliance countries that are ready right now to shed blood on a large scale and demonstratively: to fight, kill, capture, destroy," Podolyak wrote on Telegram.

He noted that these countries primarily invest in military production, accumulate military equipment, and form significant mobilization reserves, turning their societies into disenfranchised military camps.

"So what happens next if Russia does not lose? First of all, the alliance will definitely not disintegrate voluntarily. On the contrary, it will intensify its aggression and raise the stakes, endlessly provoking, paying for and starting conflicts. The "democracies" that have tasted blood will want more blood, more victims, more panic. And this means that the war will be scaled up in any case..." Podoliak believes.

According to him, secondly, other unstable and authoritarian regimes will join the alliance, which is rewriting international rules with missile attacks and cynically legalizing the right to large-scale genocide of citizens of another country, and will want to "legalize" their right to devour democracies and other countries.

"Third, there will be no global stability, no rules, no guaranteed rights, no freedoms, no security. There will be a constant expectation of war, participation in the war, revision of national budgets, deterioration of the quality of life..." Podoliak wrote.

He emphasized that it will not be possible to simply wait out this period of "military turbulence" and return to normal life.

"It is understandable that we want to just wait out this period of 'military turbulence' and return to normal life. But it will not work. There is no way. We still have to make decisions. Either to invest in security now or to fight tomorrow in a much larger theater of war..." Podolyak said.