Russia has carried out more than 800 chemical attacks since the beginning of the full-scale invasion

The mobile groups and other units of the grouping of forces and support means recorded 815 facts of the use of ammunition by the Russian Federation, which is equipped with toxic chemicals. In January 2024 alone, 229 cases were recorded - the General Staff said.

Details

It is noted that the enemy most often uses grenades, such as K-51, RGR, RG-VO, which contain the dangerous chemical CS. According to the General Staff, it is prohibited for warfare by paragraph 5 of Article 1 of the Chemical Weapons Convention.

