Russia fired on 10 communities in Sumy region: 37 explosions during the night and morning

At night and in the morning of September 5, Russian troops fired 16 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 37 explosions were recorded. The Russian army opened fire on 10 communities in the region, according to the Sumy RMA, UNN reports .

Sumy, Khotyn, Mykolaiv, Krasnopil, Yunakiv, Esman, Yampil, Znob-Novgorod, Novoslobodsk, Putivl communities were subjected to hostile attacks.

Sumy community: Russians launched CAB bombs from an airplane (3 explosions).

Mykolaiv community: the enemy launched a missile attack and a KAB bomb.

Yampil community: launch of an unexploded ordnance (4 explosions).

Putivl community: KAB air strikes (3 explosions).

Esmanska community: the enemy conducted a mortar attack (2 explosions).

Krasnopilska community: Russians shelled the community with artillery (8 explosions) and mortars (5 explosions).

Yunikivska community: launch of KAB bombs (2 explosions).

Novoslobidska community: launch of a KAB bomb (1 explosion).

Znob-Novhorodska community: the enemy conducted a mortar attack (2 explosions).

Khotyn community: FPV drone attack (1 explosion) and an attack by an unidentified aerial vehicle (1 explosion).

Russians attack critical infrastructure in Kherson region, 3 wounded