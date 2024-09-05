Russia fired on 10 communities in Sumy region: 37 explosions during the night and morning

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 125476 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 130079 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 213566 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 161370 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157651 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145042 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 206590 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112618 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 194267 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105199 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 36569 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 50304 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153599 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152646 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156609 views
Russia fired on 10 communities in Sumy region: 37 explosions during the night and morning

Russia fired on 10 communities in Sumy region: 37 explosions during the night and morning

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26849 views

Russian troops fired 16 times at the border areas of Sumy region. There were 37 explosions recorded, and they used CAB bombs, artillery, mortars, and FPV drones.

At night and in the morning of September 5, Russian troops fired 16 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 37 explosions were recorded. The Russian army opened fire on 10 communities in the region, according to the Sumy RMA, UNN reports

Sumy, Khotyn, Mykolaiv, Krasnopil, Yunakiv, Esman, Yampil, Znob-Novgorod, Novoslobodsk, Putivl communities were subjected to hostile attacks.

  • Sumy community: Russians launched CAB bombs from an airplane (3 explosions).
  •  Mykolaiv community: the enemy launched a missile attack and a KAB bomb.
  •  Yampil community: launch of an unexploded ordnance (4 explosions).
  •  Putivl community: KAB air strikes (3 explosions).
  •  Esmanska community: the enemy conducted a mortar attack (2 explosions).
  •  Krasnopilska community: Russians shelled the community with artillery (8 explosions) and mortars (5 explosions).
  • Yunikivska community: launch of KAB bombs (2 explosions).
  •  Novoslobidska community: launch of a KAB bomb (1 explosion).
  • Znob-Novhorodska community: the enemy conducted a mortar attack (2 explosions).
  •  Khotyn community: FPV drone attack (1 explosion) and an attack by an unidentified aerial vehicle (1 explosion).

Russians attack critical infrastructure in Kherson region, 3 wounded05.09.24, 08:24 • 24624 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

