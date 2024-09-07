Russia fired 70 times at Sumy region: 186 explosions, 1 killed, 4 wounded

On September 6, the Russian army shelled Sumy region 70 times. 186 explosions were recorded. There were hits in 11 communities. This is reported by Sumy RMA, according to UNN.

Details

The Russian army used drones to hit Myropilska, Krasnopilska, Khotynska, Hlukhivska, Esmanska, Seredyna-Budska, Shalyhynska and Velykopysarivska communities.

Strikes with guided bombs were recorded in Khotyn, Yampil and Krasnopil communities. One civilian was killed and four others were injured in the latter.

Mortar and tank shelling was recorded in Bilopilska community.

Shalyhyne community: Russian military fired from artillery and Grad rockets.

The Velykopysarivska community was shelled with artillery and mortars.

Ukraine denies Russian fake news about bringing mobile crematoria to Sumy to burn Russians from Kursk region