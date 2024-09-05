Russia fired 52 times at Sumy region: 7 civilians wounded

During the day, Russian troops fired 52 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, 149 explosions were recorded. Mykolaivka, Velykopysarivska, Novoslobidska, Khotynska, Krasnopilska, Yunakivska, Esmanska, Berezivska, Yampilska, Putivlska, Bilopilska, Hlukhivska, Shalyhinska, Sveska, Seredyna-Budska communities were shelled.

Mykolaiv community: launch of KAB bombs (1 explosion).

Youth community: launch of an unexploded ordnance (2 explosions).

Bilopilska community: launch of KAB bombs (1 explosion), mortar shelling (16 explosions).

Berezivska community: launch of KAB bombs (4 explosions).

Krasnopilska community: shelling with an MLRS (9 explosions), mortar shelling (4 explosions), artillery shelling (8 explosions), ammunition dumping (6 explosions).

Esman community: mortar shelling (8 explosions), FPV drone attack (4 explosions).

Khotyn community: FPV drone strike (3 explosions).

Velykopysarivska community: FPV drone strike (2 explosions), artillery shelling (15 explosions), LNG shelling (4 explosions), mortar shelling (19 explosions).

Shalyhyne community: launch of KAB bombs (1 explosion), mortar shelling (3 explosions).

Seredyna-Budska community: a kamikaze drone strike (1 explosion).

Novoslobidska community: mortar shelling (15 explosions), FPV drone strike (1 explosion), launch of an unmanned aerial vehicle (2 explosions).

Hlukhiv community: attack by FPV drones (2 explosions).

Yampil community: launch of KAB bombs (4 explosions), 6 civilians were wounded.

Druzhbivka community: mortar shelling (4 explosions).

Sveska community: shelling with MLRS (8 explosions), a local resident was wounded.

At least 7 civilians were injured as a result of massive shelling, including a local resident of the Sveska community and six people in the Yampil community.

Occupants shelled 10 communities in Sumy region: 290 explosions