Russia fired 52 times at Sumy region: 7 civilians wounded

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 125447 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 130052 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 213519 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 161347 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157640 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145037 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 206564 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112618 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 194243 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105199 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 100094 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 75805 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 105338 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 102126 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 62101 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 213519 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 206564 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 194243 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 220699 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 208469 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Russia fired 52 times at Sumy region: 7 civilians wounded

Russia fired 52 times at Sumy region: 7 civilians wounded

 • 26165 views

Russian troops fired 52 times at the border areas of Sumy region, 149 explosions were recorded. As a result of the attacks, 7 civilians were wounded, including 6 in Yampil community and 1 in Sveska.

During the day, Russian troops fired 52 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, 149 explosions were recorded. Mykolaivka, Velykopysarivska, Novoslobidska, Khotynska, Krasnopilska, Yunakivska, Esmanska, Berezivska, Yampilska, Putivlska, Bilopilska, Hlukhivska, Shalyhinska, Sveska, Seredyna-Budska communities were shelled.

  • Mykolaiv community: launch of KAB bombs (1 explosion).
  • Youth community: launch of an unexploded ordnance (2 explosions).
  • Bilopilska community: launch of KAB bombs (1 explosion), mortar shelling (16 explosions).
  • Berezivska community: launch of KAB bombs (4 explosions).
  • Krasnopilska community: shelling with an MLRS (9 explosions), mortar shelling (4 explosions), artillery shelling (8 explosions), ammunition dumping (6 explosions).
  • Esman community: mortar shelling (8 explosions), FPV drone attack (4 explosions).
  • Khotyn community: FPV drone strike (3 explosions).
  • Velykopysarivska community: FPV drone strike (2 explosions), artillery shelling (15 explosions), LNG shelling (4 explosions), mortar shelling (19 explosions).
  • Shalyhyne community: launch of KAB bombs (1 explosion), mortar shelling (3 explosions).
  • Seredyna-Budska community: a kamikaze drone strike (1 explosion).
  • Novoslobidska community: mortar shelling (15 explosions), FPV drone strike (1 explosion), launch of an unmanned aerial vehicle (2 explosions).
  • Hlukhiv community: attack by FPV drones (2 explosions).
  • Yampil community: launch of KAB bombs (4 explosions), 6 civilians were wounded.
  • Druzhbivka community: mortar shelling (4 explosions).
  • Sveska community: shelling with MLRS (8 explosions), a local resident was wounded.

At least 7 civilians were injured as a result of massive shelling, including a local resident of the Sveska community and six people in the Yampil community.

Occupants shelled 10 communities in Sumy region: 290 explosions27.08.24, 22:53 • 31422 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar

Contact us about advertising