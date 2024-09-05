Russia claims to have shot down 7 UAVs and a Vilkha missile in three regions: what is known

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the alleged downing of seven drones and one missile from the Vilkha MLRS on the night of September 5 in three regions of Russia, UNN reports citing a post by the Russian Defense Ministry on Telegram.

Details

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, air defense systems allegedly destroyed one missile from the Vilkha MLRS and two UAVs over the territory of the Belgorod region, three UAVs over the territory of the Kursk region, and two drones over the territory of the Bryansk region.

Addendum

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that on the night of September 5, two unmanned boats were destroyed in the Black Sea.